Have you experienced severe turbulence on a flight? We want to hear from you.

Passengers and flight attendants have been injured from turbulence, though deaths are rare. (Pexels)

Experiencing turbulence is one of the nightmare scenarios for many air passengers as more people travel over the summer.

Passengers and flight attendants have been injured from turbulence, which can throw people off their seats or cause them to collide with objects.

Deaths are rare, but the incidents have shown it can be dangerous, according to experts, particularly clear-air turbulence, the type of air movement that is unpredictable and happens when wind speed or direction drastically changes.

While some aircraft turbulence is “largely avoidable,” clear-air turbulence is predicted to intensify because of climate change, according to a study published in the Geophysical Research Letters journal in June 2023.

The study found evidence that clear-air turbulence increased worldwide between 1979 and 2020, especially in the busy flight regions of the United States and North Atlantic. “Severe-or-greater” clear-air turbulence rose the most over four decades, according to the report.

