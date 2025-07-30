London psychologist loses licence to practice after three incidents of misconduct

After three incidents of misconduct, a panel revoked the licence and certification from Tatiana Zdyb of London.

After a disciplinary hearing with Ontario’s College of Psychologists and Behaviour Analysts on Wednesday, a panel heard a joint submission and revoked the licence and certification from Tatiana Zdyb of London.

073025 - London psychologist Tatiana Zdyb, a London psychologist who lost licence after three incidents of misconduct. (Source: Bridge the Gap Meditation)

She was brought forward to the disciplinary hearing after complaints were made from clients, one who was given illegal drugs, namely ketamine and psilocybin, and another who she had been sexually involved with.

The third matter arose from Zdyb misrepresenting herself as a doctor when she never possessed a doctorate.

After a brief hearing, the chair of the panel, Dr. Ian Nicholson revoked her certification.

“The public places trust in psychologists to uphold the highest standards of care and integrity,” he said. “Your actions demonstrated a fundamental and egregious betrayal of that trust.”

The panel heard that Zdyb engaged in a sexual relationship with one client. Her lawyer, Grant Ferguson, told the proceedings that she is remorseful for her actions.

“She will be ending her chosen career path and she has taken accountability for all these various faults,” he said. “She breached the standard and warrants the end of her profession with this college.”

Zdyb’s website indicates that she operated a business called “Bridge the Gap” located on Wharncliffe Road South.