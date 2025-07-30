Murderer considered a high-risk offender is living in Dartmouth: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police is warning residents, especially those in Dartmouth, N.S., that a convicted murderer who is considered a high-risk offender is living in the area.

Police say 73-year-old Douglas Worth has a criminal history dating back to 1968 for crimes that include rape, break and enter, theft of motor vehicles and prison breach.

Worth had been serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder he committed in Brampton, Ont., in December 1987 before his release from prison.

“The release of this information is in accordance with the Nova Scotia Release of High-Risk Offender Information Protocol,” said Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

“It is provided to alert members of the public of his presence in the community and is not intended to encourage any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct.”

Police say Worth must abide by several conditions, including having no contact with children or his victims, no drugs or alcohol, and all of his relationships must be reported.

