Mark Carney to hold news conference amid Palestine statehood talk, U.S. trade talks

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will hold a news conference in Ottawa later today after meeting with his cabinet on the state of trade negotiations with the U.S. and the situation in the Middle East.

Carney will take questions from reporters alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand at 5 p.m. ET.

The cabinet meeting comes as trade talks escalate and as some of Canada’s closest peers move toward recognizing a Palestinian state.

Carney spoke Tuesday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after Starmer said the U.K. would officially recognize a Palestinian state if Israel does not implement a ceasefire and drastically scale up aid in Gaza, where multiple humanitarian groups say starvation is taking place.

Canada and allied countries co-signed a statement Tuesday expressing their willingness to recognize a Palestinian state.

The statement included France, Australia and New Zealand; France announced last week it will recognize a Palestinian state. The statement came out after a major conference at the United Nations on the two-state solution, which Israel and the U.S. boycotted.

By Dylan Robertson and Catherine Morrison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.