Tsunami advisory cancelled for B.C. coast after massive quake off Russia

The British Columbia government has cancelled a tsunami advisory that was issued after a massive underwater earthquake off Russia that was one of the strongest ever recorded.

The advisory initially said tsunami waves of less than 30 centimetres were expected to hit Tofino, B.C., around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, after the quake that had a preliminary magnitude of 8.8.

Overnight, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the waves were highest in B.C. at Langara Island, at 27 centimetres.

They were 21 centimetres in Tofino.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness issued a bulletin saying the province was standing down its operations centre.

“No zones of coastal British Columbia are at risk. Repeat, no zones of coastal British Columbia are at risk,” the 6:25 a.m. bulletin said.

0 of 9 This image taken from a video released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shows the aftermath of tsunami hitting the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk at Paramushir island of Kuril Islands, Russia, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences via AP) In this image taken from a video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, rescuers inspect a kindergarten damaged by an earthquake in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP) In this image taken from a video released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shows the aftermath of tsunami hitting the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk at Paramushir island of Kuril Islands, Russia, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences via AP) People take shelter at a temporary evacuation site in Kushiro, Hokkaido, northern Japan Wednesday, July 30, 2025 after a powerful earthquake in Russia's Far East prompted tsunami alert in parts of Japan. (Kyodo News via AP) A traffic jam forms in Honolulu Tuesday, July 29, 2025 as people heed a tsunami evacuation warning that coincided with rush hour following a powerful earthquakes in Russia's Far East early Wednesday. (AP Photo) Oahu residents evacuate Ewa Beach to the side of Kunia Road due to the threat of tsunami in Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP photo/Michelle Bir) Ewa Beach residents Carlo Salas and CJ Jasper, with their families, are evacuated at the side of Kunia Road to escape the tsunami threat Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP photo/Michelle Bir) People take shelter on the roof of a fire station in Mukawa town, Hokkaido, northern Japan Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after a powerful earthquake in Russia's Far East prompted tsunami alert in parts of Japan. (Kyodo News via AP) People are seen on Wickaninish Beach at Pacific Rim National Park near Tofino, B.C., on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, amid a tsunami advisory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

While the advisory was in place, British Columbians were being urged to stay away from the coast.

The District of Tofino had closed beaches and the province’s emergency information agency warned of strong waves and currents.

The quake struck just before 4:25 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, about 119 kilometres east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of about 180,000 residents in Russia’s Kamchatka region.

The preliminary magnitude of 8.8 would make it the world’s strongest quake since 2011, and one of the 10 most powerful recorded since 1900, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Signs alerting people about the now-cancelled tsunami advisory had been posted at Wickaninnish Beach in Pacific Rim National Park, southeast of Tofino, but people continued to take in Tuesday’s sunset, although the parking lot was mostly empty.

Campers at the JX Surf Shop campground between Tofino and Ucluelet on Vancouver Island were glued to their phones Tuesday night searching for the news about the tsunami, but most campers appeared to be staying put.

Beyond B.C., the quake sent tsunami waves into Japan, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast.

Several people were injured, but none gravely, and no major damage has been reported so far.

Authorities warned the risk from the quake could last for hours, and millions of people potentially in the path of the waves were initially told to move away from the shore or seek high ground.

The worst appeared to have passed for many areas, including the U.S., Japan and the affected parts of Russia. But Chile raised its tsunami warning to the highest level for most of its lengthy Pacific coast and said it was evacuating hundreds of people.

In the immediate aftermath of the quake off Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, residents fled inland as ports flooded, and several were injured while rushing to leave buildings.

— With files by Dirk Meissner in Wickaninnish Beach, and The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.