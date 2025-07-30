Tsunami advisory issued for most of B.C. coast after earthquake near Russia

A tsunami evacuation site sign is shown on high ground near the House of Huuayaht in the village of Anacla in Pachena Bay, B.C. Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

An 8.7 magnitude earthquake that rattled off the coast of Russia Tuesday afternoon has triggered a tsunami advisory for most of British Columbia’s coast, according to officials.

According to B.C.’s tsunami warning system an “advisory” means “strong currents are “likely” and people should “stay away from the shore.”

The province is divided into five tsunami notification zones and Tuesday’s advisory covers the following four:

The north coast and Haida Gwaii;

The central coast and northeast Vancouver Island coast including Kitimat, Bella Coola, and Port Hardy;

The west coast of Vancouver Island from Cape Scott to Port Renfrew;

The Juan de Fuca Strait from Jordan River to Greater Victoria, including the Saanich Peninsula.

The zone that includes Metro Vancouver, the Gulf Islands, the Strait of Georgia and the Johnstone Strait is not subject to the advisory.

A bulletin from EmergencyInfoBC says the advisory means people in affected areas should be aware of the following:

Strong currents are likely, stay away from the shore;

A tsunami with strong waves and currents is possible;

Waves and currents can drown or injure people who are in the water;

Currents at beaches and in harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially dangerous.

Anyone in the areas where the advisory is in effect is also urged to monitor for updates from local officials.

“At this time it is believed that a tsunami has been generated that could create strong currents or waves in harbours and coastal areas,” a statement from the National Tsunami Warning Centre said.

“Local governments in these zones are urged to activate their emergency plans and to consider evacuating marinas, beaches and other areas at risk.”

For Tsunami Notification Zones A, B, C, & D currently under Tsunami Advisory:

• Stay out of the water. DO NOT go to the shore to observe currents or waves

• Avoid low-lying coastal areas, harbors, marinas & beaches until emergency officials say it is safe

• Monitor for… https://t.co/rMo16swgLj pic.twitter.com/9siotR5snt — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 30, 2025

This is a developing story. More to come