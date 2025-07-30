Weston family wants to buy Hudson’s Bay charter, donate it to museum

The 1670 royal charter signed by King Charles II establishing Hudson's Bay, is shown on display at the Manitoba Museum where it was loaned to be displayed alongside its permanent collection of Hudson's Bay artifacts, in this 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Manitoba Museum (Mandatory Credit)

TORONTO — The Canadian Museum of History says the Weston family wants to buy the royal charter that formed Hudson’s Bay 355 years ago and donate it to the Quebec institution.

The document issued by King Charles II gave the Bay rights to a vast swath of land spanning most of Canada and extraordinary power over trade and Indigenous relations for decades.

The museum says the acquisition still needs court approval but if that is obtained, the Westons will donate the document immediately and permanently.

The Bay put the charter up for sale to put a dent in the roughly $1.1 billion in debt it had when it filed for creditor protection in March.

The Weston family has made its fortune through Canadian retail chains including Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and Holt Renfrew, as well as several European department stores.

While most of the Bay’s artifacts were previously donated to the Manitoba Museum and the Archives of Manitoba, 2,700 more items will eventually hit the auction block alongside 1,700 of the retailer’s art pieces.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press