Canada to recognize state of Palestine at UN in September

Canada plans to recognize the state of Palestine at the next session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Parliament Hill Wednesday.

Carney made the comments alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, following a meeting of his cabinet to discuss the state of trade negotiations with the U.S. and the situation in the Middle East.

Carney laid out a series of conditions for the Palestinian Authority, saying Canada’s recognition of statehood is predicated on the terms, which include governance reforms, holding general elections in 2026 “in which Hamas can play no part,” and a commitment to demilitarization.

He said while Canada has “long been committed” to a two-state solution, one is “no longer tenable.”

“Prospects for a two-state solution have been steadily and gravely eroded, including by the pervasive threat of Hamas terrorism to Israel and its people, culminating in the heinous attack Oct. 7, 2023, the terrorist organization Hamas’ longstanding violent rejection of Israel’s right to exist, its rejection of a two-state solution.”

Carney also pointed to “the ongoing failure of the Israeli government to prevent the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, with impeded access to food and other essential humanitarian supplies.”

“The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delaying coordinated international action to support peace, security and the dignity of human life,” Carney said.

Carney said that the demilitarization of Palestine and the release of all Hamas hostages was imperative to make this work.

“Hamas cannot play any role in the future state,” he said.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Carney said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, saying Canada’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state is “predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to much-needed reforms.”

When asked how Canada’s recognition would help the situation, Carney said it rested on the fact that there were multiple nations participating in the decision.

When asked whether U.S. President Donald Trump had any role to play in this policy shift, Carney said Trump was briefed about the plan a few days earlier by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, adding that Trump takes a “direct interest in resolving conflicts.”

‘The trust is breaking’

Israel’s foreign ministry said it rejected Carney’s announcement.

“The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages,” the statement said.

Foreign Ministry Statement:



Israel rejects the statement by the Prime Minister of Canada.

The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the… pic.twitter.com/GnA67qAzuY — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 30, 2025

Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed said in a statement that his country rejected Canada’s endorsement of Palestinian statehood.

“Israel will not bow to the distorted campaign of international pressure against it,” Moed said. “We will not sacrifice our very existence by permitting the imposition of a jihadist state on our ancestral homeland that seeks our annihilation.”

Moed called Israel “an active partner in humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza,” claiming in the last week, they have provided 600 trucks and 70 airdropped pallets.

Moed said there’s communication between Israel and all levels of Canadian government, and that “a solid relationship is there.”

“But I can tell you that something in the trust is breaking right now,” he said. “Canada is taking a move knowing that Israel will not accept this, will reject it, and knowing very well that this is actually contrary to Israel’s interests.”

Conservatives criticize move, NDP welcome it

The Conservative Party of Canada criticized Carney’s announcement, saying it was the “wrong message” to send to the world, and “that violence and terror are effective tools for achieving political objectives.”

The Conservatives also blamed Hamas for launching an “unprovoked and barbaric attack on Israel,” and “using innocent Palestinians as human shields.”

“A unilateral declaration of Palestinian statehood, without peace negotiations or a renunciation of violence, destroys the path to a durable, two-state solution,” the statement read. “Worse, it legitimizes terrorism by handing political rewards to a group that rules Gaza through fear, oppression, and brutality.”

The NDP welcomed the announcement, calling it a welcome step forward, but called on the government to impose an arms embargo while suspending the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement.

“It should not have taken the Liberals this long to make this decision — and it should not take until September to implement it," NDP Foreign Affairs critic Heather McPherson said in a statement.

In an interview with CTV News Channel, former Conservative foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay called Carney’s move “bold,” saying it would have “unintended consequences.”

“It is a bold move by Prime Minister Carney and his cabinet, but as it is with any bold move, there is risk,” he said. “There is the potential that Canada may also, in fact, pay the price in this policy shift,” adding that the deal could affect its relationship with the U.S. amid trade negotiations.

MacKay said the federal government’s decision likely came due to mounting political pressure, both domestically and internationally. He also underscored that there are conditions attached to Canada’s recognition, saying that Abbas’ commitment to meeting those conditions will play a major factor in Palestine’s global recognition.

The announcement follows similar moves by Canada’s allies. French President Emmanuel Macron said last week his country will recognize a Palestinian state in September. Starmer issued an ultimatum Tuesday that his country would do the same if Israel doesn’t agree to a ceasefire.

Starmer also said he wants to see Israel allow aid into Gaza and commit to a peace process, and laid out a series of conditions for Hamas.

Carney also gave a brief update on the state of negotiations with the United States, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline to reach a new trade deal, or face higher tariffs, fast approaches.

“As you know, we’re seeking the best deal for Canadians,” Carney said. “We have not yet reached that deal. Negotiations will continue until we do.”

With files from CTV News digital producers Tammy Ibrahimpoor and Hunter Crowther