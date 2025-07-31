Family takes to the sky in search for missing kayaker in P.E.I.

The search continues for 34-year-old kayaker Luc Bourgeois, who has been missing since July 24 near the Shediac area. Maria Sarrouh reports.

Luc Bourgeois’ dad and uncles climbed aboard a helicopter in Summerside, P.E.I., strapped in and snapped on headsets. They know the odds and are expecting the worst, but they’re flying anyway.

The family of the 34-year-old is pressing on with its own search, days after the RCMP ended theirs. Tuesday’s flight traced the Northumberland Strait and the shores of both New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, the hunt fuelled by heartbreak.

“It’s very ... suffering right now… Still wondering, still searching,” said Serge Bourgeois, Luc’s father, before takeoff.

“I think we accepted what we’re hoping to find, and we’re coming to terms with it,” Keith Allain, Luc’s uncle, added. “It’s tough, but we’re not going to stop until we find him. We need some closure.”

Luc Bourgeois Luc Bourgeois, right, has been missing since July 24. (Supplied photo)

Bourgeois launched his kayak from the wharf in Pointe-du-Chene, N.B., last Thursday and never came home. The RCMP scoured the area for three days before calling off the efforts, leaving his loved ones to take the lead.

“Those resources started to die down ... and none of us have ever done this before,” said Luc Leger, another uncle.

The family turned to Facebook, and thousands of strangers stepped up, searching by land and sea along beaches, forest edges, coves and wharves. But boats proved slow and risky in rough water.

“Aerial really is key, especially right now,” Allain said. “The waters were rough for a few days.”

“You’re able to do a lot of rounds within a very short amount of time,” Leger added.

From above, the crew can scan kilometres in minutes, peer down to the ocean floor when the water is clear and check the surface for any sign of Bourgeois.

Tuesday’s time in the helicopter was donated, but future flights aren’t guaranteed. The family is now accepting donations, in hopes of helping fund more sky searches.

More details on how to help are posted on the Bring Luc Home Facebook page.