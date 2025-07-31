Gorilla Zwalani leaves Granby Zoo for breeding program in Toronto

Zwalani had called Granby home for more than 20 years, but is headed to Toronto for a breeding program (photo: Alex Sauro / Noovo Info)

Granby Zoo has said goodbye to Zwalani, a 25-year-old alpha male gorilla who has been transferred to the Toronto Zoo as part of a breeding initiative.

While the zoo team is sad to see him go, the staff sees it as a crucial step for the conservation of the endangered species.

“This is a critically endangered species, so accredited zoos like Granby Zoo really play a vital role in saving these species,” Julie Hébert, a content specialist and biologist at the zoo, told Noovo Info.

Earlier this week, Zwalani was introduced to a group of three female gorillas at the Toronto Zoo.

Just as in the wild, the exit of an alpha male like Zwalani leaves a leadership void.

That means the three remaining male gorillas at Granby Zoo may experience rising tension in the coming weeks as they sort out their social hierarchy—ideally with minimal human interference.

Habitat degradation a major hurdle

While breeding programs in zoos are important, the ultimate goal of reintroducing animals into the wild is far more complex.

Due to habitat destruction caused by human activity, the population of western lowland gorillas has dropped by 60 per cent over the past 25 years.

At Granby Zoo, the focus is on offering a safe and enriching environment for male gorillas—a kind of modern-day “Noah’s Ark” aimed at improving future breeding efforts.

But rewilding remains a long-term challenge, said Hébert.

“When it comes to gorillas, we’re going to have to work very hard to restore their natural habitats,” she explained. “Before we can think about reintroducing animals, we have to make sure they have the environment to do so.”