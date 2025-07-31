MK-ULTRA mind control class action authorized by Quebec Superior Court

The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

MONTREAL — Quebec’s Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit over infamous CIA-linked brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital.

The Royal Victoria Hospital, McGill University and the Canadian government are being sued for their alleged role in the so-called Montreal Experiments carried out by Dr. Ewen Cameron between 1948 and 1964.

The lawsuit alleges the federal government funded psychiatric treatments that were part of the CIA’s MK-ULTRA program of covert mind control at Montreal’s Allan Memorial Institute.

It says the treatments severely damaged the bodies and minds of patients, and included experimental drugs, rounds of electroshocks and sleep deprivation.

Justice Dominique Poulin has identified as plaintiffs all the patients who underwent the experiments, as well as their immediate family, successors and dependents.

Class members haven’t included the amount of money they are seeking from the defendants, saying that sum will be determined later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.