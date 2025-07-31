Canada, NATO allies warn of ‘growing number’ of state threats from Iran

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with judiciary officials in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Canada and many of its NATO allies released a joint statement Thursday condemning a “growing number” of state threats from Iranian intelligence services.

The joint statement said the countries are united in their opposition to attempts to “kill, kidnap and harass” people in North America and Europe.

The statement was also signed by the governments of Albania, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

It said Iranian intelligence services are increasingly collaborating with international criminal organizations to target journalists, dissidents, Jewish citizens and current and former government officials.

The statement did not cite any specific incidents but said the attacks violate the countries’ sovereignty and calls on Iranian authorities to “immediately” put an end to illegal activities.

The Canadian Press has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment but has not yet received a response.

In 2022, Ottawa declared Iran’s leaders — including senior government and security agency officials — inadmissible to Canada due to involvement in terrorism and human rights violations.

The Canada Border Services Agency said last month that three people were found ineligible to remain in Canada in recent years because they were senior officials of the Iranian regime. Deportation orders were issued for all three and one has been removed from Canada.

Hostilities in the Middle East have drawn more attention to the possible activities of Iranian regime representatives in Canada. The border agency has said it works very closely with domestic and international partners by sharing relevant information on border and national security issues.

Canada has not had a diplomatic presence in Iran since 2012.

With files from Jim Bronskill, David Baxter and Dylan Robertson

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025