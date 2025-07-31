‘Very unbearable’: Okotoks man facing chronic pain impacted by national painkiller shortage

Health Canada is warning that some prescription painkillers might not be available because of an ongoing drug shortage.

Tony Heembrock was injured in a workplace accident in 2020 and takes Percocet for the chronic pain.

While working, he used to take two to three pills a day, but because of a national painkiller shortage, he’s down to his last two.

“It’s very unbearable. I know I’ve become more withdrawn from my son, who lives here with me and his friends when they come over, and my family. I just sort of keep very low-key and try not to do anything and participate in life anymore. It shouldn’t be that way,” Heembrock said.

Since his accident, he’s developed chronic migraines and a heart issue.

These conditions put him in a hard spot because he’s unable to use many Percocet alternatives available due to their side effects.

Health Canada says the country is experiencing a shortage of both acetaminophen with oxycodone and acetaminophen with codeine.

This includes:

Teva-Oxycocet;

Apo-Oxycodone/Acet;

Rivacocet; and

Teva-Lenoltec No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4.

“The shortage is the result of manufacturing issues affecting one major supplier, which has increased pressure on other manufacturers. While the supply situation is expected to improve by mid-August, supply constraints are expected to continue until the end of September,” said the Canadian Pharmacists Association in a statement.

In the meantime, pharmacist Randy Howden suggests talking to your physician or pharmacist.

“It’s really helpful for us as patients around these products that they call us before they’re completely out of their medication, to give us a bit of time to figure it out. They shouldn’t panic. There are some alternatives that can be figured out for them. It just might take a bit of time, because pharmacies will need to talk to the physicians,” Howden said.

Howden believes more drug suppliers and better communication from Health Canada would make a situation like this better in the future.

“One thing that we are seeing in Canada over the last decade or more is more single-source or only dual-source products, and what that means is you get one shortage of one manufacturer and all of a sudden you have no product,” said Howden.

Howden says the drugs usually stop coming into the pharmacies and then the notices from the Canadian Public Health Association or Health Canada come afterward; there’s usually a lag in reporting.

“We’re seeing that with other drugs as well right now. Pharmacists are actively managing shortages all the time,” said Howden.