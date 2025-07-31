‘We had minutes to leave’: Fast-moving wildfire forces evacuations in B.C.’s Okanagan

An out-of-control wildfire in the Okanagan has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and has partially shut down a major roadway.

A fast-moving wildfire near Peachland, B.C., believed to be sparked by a vehicle fire, has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and remains out of control.

The Drought Hill wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon along Highway 97 between Peachland and West Kelowna and rapidly spread up the dry hillside.

As of Thursday morning, Highway 97 was single-lane, alternating traffic on the Okanagan Connector at the Highway 97C junction as a result.

Drivers were urged to proceed with caution in the area and expect delays.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre issued an evacuation order on Wednesday affecting approximately 400 properties, and an additional 225 remain on evacuation alert.

Patrick Van Minsel, the mayor of Peachland and one of the evacuees, said he was notified of the fire shortly before 3 p.m.

Related: Full coverage of B.C.’s 2025 wildfire season

“The fire started around 2 or 2:20. It was caused by a vehicle that was on fire, and then it spread to a hillside,” he said. “I was at a dinner meeting and got a warning around 2:45. I left my home within five minutes.”

Van Minsel said first responders were already on scene when he arrived, working quickly to keep residents safe.

“There was already a huge response. Around 4 p.m. the evacuation order was issued for 400 homes, and people left very quietly, very organized. There was no panic,” he added.

Reception centres were quickly opened to assist evacuees—one at West Kelowna’s arena and another at Peachland’s community centre.

Evacuees who registered at the muster stations were provided with food, water and updates.

“We fed them, gave them drinks, kept them calm and communicated with them,” he said. “The moment we knew something, they knew,” said Van Minsel.

The wildfire spread with alarming speed, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds blowing up the hillside.

“It goes very, very fast,” Van Minsel said. “The wind was coming from the north, blowing the fire uphill, and it’s very dry here.”

Fire crews, including support from neighbouring municipalities, responded with helicopters and air tankers.

Fire retardant was dropped along the forest’s edge to protect homes.

As of Thursday morning, roughly 27 hectares had burned, with visible hotspots still smoldering.

While the fire remains classified as “out of control,” Van Minsel said there’s reason for cautious optimism.

“I spoke this morning with my fire chief, and he seemed a little bit more relaxed. I like it when the fire chief is more relaxed,” he said.

No homes have been reported lost, and no injuries have been reported.

“When embers were falling into people’s yards, firefighters were already on every street. They went immediately and put them out,” Van Minsel said. “The residents stayed calm and evacuated without panic, and that really helps.”

Reception centres were reopening Thursday morning, and Van Minsel said ongoing updates will be posted on cordemergency.ca , the official information site for Central Okanagan emergencies.

While parts of Peachland remain smoky, Van Minsel emphasized the town is still open for business.

“Our downtown is open. Restaurants will be open. But we do ask people to be careful,” he said, asking boaters to stay off the lake so helicopters can safely collect water.

With the August long weekend approaching, he acknowledged concerns about tourism but encouraged people to monitor the situation and avoid unnecessary travel through impacted areas.

“If you don’t have to travel toward West Kelowna from here, maybe just wait to hear back from EOC on next steps.”

Emergency officials are expected to provide another update between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday.