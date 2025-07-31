Wildfire in Tantallon area being held; N.S. implements provincewide burn ban

Fire crews are fighting smoke and flames near Big Indian Lake in the Tantallon, N.S., area.

As Nova Scotia implements a provincewide burn ban, firefighters in Halifax are reporting to a wildfire in the Tantallon area.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources said the fire was being held.

Big Indian Lake wildfire being held. Not growing but new size estimate about 1.2 hectares. DNR and Hfxfire and Emergency will return in morning. Still no homes or other values at risk. Next update tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/676zlOgjVp — Natural Resources (@NS_DNR) July 31, 2025

Halifax Professional Fire Fighters shared a post on Facebook just after 4 p.m. Wednesday saying crews, along with the Department of Natural Resources, were working a wildfire in the area of Big Indian Lake.

“We’re asking the public to exercise caution in the area and avoid any unnecessary travel nearby to allow emergency crews to work safely and efficiently,” reads the post.

In an updated post at 5 p.m., Halifax Professional Fire Fighters said crews were dispatched to a wildfire in the vicinity of Pipeline Road, near Head of St. Margarets Bay and Big Indian Lake.

“Upon arrival, crews observed heavy smoke coming from a heavily wooded area. A Department of Natural Resources helicopter is currently conducting active water drops on the fire, and DNR ground crews are also responding,” reads the post.

“Water drops from the helicopter are making a positive impact on suppression efforts.”

Halifax Professional Fire Fighters said the fire was not advancing and ground crews were working to gain access to the area.

At 5:40 p.m., Halifax sent out an alert saying there was “no threat to residents or structures at this time,” adding efforts were “holding the fire.”

2025 Tantallon wildfire alert

In May 2023, a wildfire displaced more than 16,000 residents and burned 969 hectares in Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains. It lasted for several days and destroyed 151 homes.

Burn ban

Nova Scotia implemented a provincewide burn ban Wednesday afternoon, citing hot, dry conditions as the reason. The ban applies to all private property and provincial lands.

“There is a ban on open fires effective immediately across the entire province,” reads a news release from the province.

The ban will remain in place until Oct. 15, which is the end of wildfire season, or until conditions improve, said the province.

The fine for violating the ban is $25,000.

“We’ve had a lot of hot, dry weather, very little rain and there’s no significant rain in the forecast in the near future,” said Tory Rushton, minister of Natural Resources, in the release.

“We’ve had a lot of small, manageable fires this month and conditions are now ripe for any small fire to grow larger. Nobody wants a repeat of the devastation we experienced in 2023. I ask all Nova Scotians to co-operate, respect the burn ban and save their campfires and other open fires for a safer time.”

The ban applies to open fires such as:

campfires

bonfires

brush fires

fires in chimeneas

any other fire that is not enclosed and uses wood as the fuel

“Unlike gas or charcoal fires, sparks could escape from an open wood fire and cause a wildfire,” reads the release.

The province says non-woodburning devices like charcoal and gas barbecues and gas stoves are allowed to be used.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page