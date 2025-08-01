Barrie high school music teacher facing sex crimes involving male student

A Barrie high school music teacher is facing serious allegations of sex crimes involving a male student.

Warning: Content in this article may be upsetting or triggering to some readers.

Jennifer Elise Lawrence, 31, was a music teacher at Maple Ridge Secondary School in the south end of Barrie until April of this year, when police charged Lawrence following an investigation.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News, Lawrence, who was removed from teaching in late April, is charged with sexual exploitation, child luring, sexual assault and making sexually explicit materials available to a person under the age of 18.

Jennifer Elise Lawrence Jennifer Elise Lawrence (Source: Supplied)

The charging documents reveal the allegations stems from incidents between February and April 2025.

According to the Ontario College of Teachers, Lawrence has been an educator for about four years. She remains in good standing pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Released on a promise to pay $1000, Lawrence is not allowed to work as a teacher, volunteer, or be in a position of trust or authority, or have any contact or communication with children.

Lawrence’s lawyer, Saman Wickramasinghe, told CTV News neither he nor his client are in a position to comment on the ongoing matter.

The Simcoe County District School Board, which oversees Maple Ridge Secondary School, also declined to comment on the teacher’s charges or her status as an employee, directing any questions to Barrie Police.

Maple Ridge Secondary Maple Ridge Secondary School in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., July 30, 2025. (CTV News/David Sullivan)

A communications representative with Barrie Police Service declined to answer any questions and offered no information on the case, citing a court-imposed publication ban.

Two publication bans were ordered in April protecting the identity of the complainant and any evidence heard in court from being released.

The allegations against Lawrence have not been tested in court. The accused returns to a virtual courtroom later this month.