Canada should refrain from any retaliatory measures: Sask. Premier Moe on U.S. tariffs hike

Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe speaks to media following the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says U.S. President Donald Trump’s new 35 per cent tariffs are disappointing and that Canada should refrain from any retaliatory measures that would cause harm to Canada’s economy.

However, he says that efforts remain in effect to ensure the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement (CUSMA) remains in effect.

“While Saskatchewan is disappointed in the Trump administration’s decision to increase tariffs on non-CUSMA compliant Canadian goods to 35 per cent, Canada’s efforts to ensure CUSMA remains in effect means that 95 per cent of Saskatchewan exports to the U.S. will remain tariff-free,” he said in a statement.

Moe says CUSMA remaining in effect is very significant given the U.S. has imposed across-the-board tariffs on many countries.

Trump signed an executive order activating tariffs against 68 countries and the European Union Thursday evening. New tariffs of 35 per cent on Canadian exports, effective Friday, exclude products under CUSMA, the White House has said.

Moe says Canadian exports that remain tariff-free now have a competitive advantage relative to other countries facing tariffs on the same products.

“Our government will continue to engage with U.S. businesses and lawmakers to improve our trade relationship while continuing to expand our export markets to over 160 countries around the world that buy Saskatchewan products,” he said.

He says Saskatchewan will also continue to press the federal government to adopt the “Strong Saskatchewan, Strong Canada Plan” to approve economic infrastructure projects and eliminate regulations hindering economic development.

