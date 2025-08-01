Canfor’s Q2 loss widens amid weak market conditions, softwood lumber duties

Softwood lumber is pictured along the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

VANCOUVER — Canfor Corp. says its losses widened in the second quarter from last year amid weak market conditions in the U.S. south, rising global economic uncertainty and “punitive” U.S. softwood lumber duties.

The forestry products company says it had a net loss of $202.8 million in the quarter compared to a net loss of $191.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Its adjusted net loss was $67 million compared to a loss of $168.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Canfor says it had an adjusted net loss of 56 cents per diluted share, compared to $1.42 per share last year, while the mean analyst estimate had been for a loss of 27 cents per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Chief executive Susan Yurkovich says the North American market is facing sluggish demand and weak pricing, leading the company to permanently close two sawmills in South Carolina.

She says the company is doing what it can to adapt as it faces punitive U.S. softwood lumber duties and ongoing global economic and trade uncertainty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.