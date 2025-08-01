Cécile Dionne, one of the Dionne Quintuplets, dies at 91

The birth home of the quintuplets born in the North Bay area in 1934 attracts thousands of visitors a year and the museum is hoping to increase that number.

Cécile Dionne, one of the world-famous Dionne Quintuplets, died this week at age 91 following a long illness.

Born in Corbeil, Ont., Cécile and her sisters were a global sensation from the moment of their birth on May 28, 1934.

Dionne quintuplets house The house where the Dionne quintuplets were born in 1934. April 9, 2025 (Eric Taschner/CTV Northern Ontario)

“A symbol of an era marked by wonder, controversy, and exploitation, she lived her life with quiet dignity, exemplary discretion and gentle humour, despite the hardships of a childhood lived in the public eye,” her obituary said.

“She is survived by her sister Annette Dionne, and now joins her other sisters in peace and well-earned rest.”

Surviving Dionne quintuplets Cecile Dionne, left, and her sister Annette in this file photo from May 18, 2017 in St-Bruno, Que.

Cécile, Emilie, Marie, Annette and Yvonne Dionne became world famous not long after their birth, and they grew up unhappily in the public eye.

A New York Times story on Cécile’s death says that in 1997, the sisters wrote to the family of septuplets born in Iowa that their birth should not be “considered entertainment.”

quintuplets To the world, the birth on May 28, 1934 of quintuplets to Elzire and Oliva Dionne of Callander, Ontario, was a miracle, an event so incredible few believed the initial news report flashed around the globe. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“Our lives have been ruined by the exploitation we suffered,” the Dionnes said in the letter.

“If this letter changes the course of events for these newborns, then perhaps our lives will have served a higher purpose.”

A statement from the Dionne Quints Heritage Board said the birth of the sisters “was a miracle of its time during the difficult Depression.”

Quints1 On May 28, 1934, five identical girls were born to Oliva and Elzire Dionne, a Franco-Ontario family in the tiny community of Corbeil, Ontario. Their births were a miracle of its time during the difficult Depression, the only quintuplets to survive more than a few days. (File)

“The five girls – Yvonne, Annette, Cécile, Émilie, and Marie – became a ‘good news’ story in this challenging time, drawing worldwide attention to the area, and attracting three million people to ‘Quintland’ to see and hear the girls at play,“ the statement said.

“Hollywood told their story in three movies, while endorsements for commercial products became commonplace.”

Their upbringing as a “tourist attraction” rivalling Niagara Falls and Shirley Temple has left a mixed legacy, the board said.

CTV National News: Dionne quintuplets speak Cécile, left, and Annette are seen in 2017. (File)

“Their difficult upbringing resonates with us today and is reason not to forget the rights of children and families -- the Dionne sisters did bring some assistance to the lives of others,” the statement said.

“The Quints helped launch the ‘Adopt-a-Child’ campaign, with 800 orphans finding a home – a record for the time. And by getting shots for diphtheria for the Quints, the follow-up of other children getting shots hit unprecedented numbers."

Cécile “leaves behind family members, close friends, and countless Canadians who continue to remember with emotion the extraordinary story of the Dionne Quintuplets,” her obituary said.

Dionne quintuplets The Dionne quintuplets are shown in a 1952 photo. Front row (left to right) Cecile and Yvonne, and back row (left to right) Marie, Emilie and Annette. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“The family extends heartfelt thanks to the medical staff who provided care and compassion during the last months of her life. In accordance with her wishes, a private funeral will be held for immediate family only. Members of the media are asked to respect the family’s privacy.”

In memory of Cécile, donations may be made to Kidshelpphone.ca an organization dedicated to providing a safe and trusted place for young people in crisis or in need.