Children’s play kitchen recalled in Canada and U.S. after death of Oregon toddler

A photo of the KidKraft play kitchen impacted by the recall is seen in this photo released by Health Canada.

A children’s play kitchen sold in both Canada and the United States is being recalled following the death of a 23-month-old in Oregon who reportedly got caught on one of the product’s metal hooks and died of strangulation.

The recall involves the KidKraft Farm to Table Model Play Kitchen with the model number 53411.

According to Health Canada, there have been no reported injuries associated with the product in Canada.

“In the United States, the company has recently received one report of a child’s clothing getting caught on one of the product’s metal hooks while climbing and crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchen where the toy kitchen accessories are held,” the recall on Health Canada’s website read.

“The child was unable to rescue himself and died from strangulation and asphyxia. The unit involved was not securely fastened to the wall creating a gap between the unit and the wall where a child was able to climb and have their clothes entangled with the hooks.”

There were no additional reports of incidents or injuries in the U.S.

According to Health Canada, about 192,000 units were sold in the U.S. and just under 5,800 units were sold in Canada.

The recalled kitchens were originally imported by KidKraft, Inc. from 2018 to 2023 and the company distributed and sold the products until May 2024.

“KidKraft, Inc. has filed for bankruptcy and is not able to conduct a recall. Backyard Kids purchased the remaining 2,900 units from KidKraft, Inc. in June 2024, and continued distribution of the products under the KidKraft brand. Backyard Kids sold approximately 400 units to retailers/consumers,” a news release on KidKraft’s website read.

Backyard Kids will provide replacement hooks to all customers who purchased the units in the United States but will only provide replacement hooks to Canadian consumers and retailers who purchased the units through Backyard Kids.

The company reported that only 12 units of the affected products were sold in Canada by Backyard Kids and approximately 5,770 units were sold by KidKraft, Inc.

Health Canada says consumers should “immediately stop using” the recalled units and contact Backyard Kids for replacement hooks.

“Ensure that the play kitchens are always securely anchored against a wall using the tip-over prevention kits that were provided with these units,” the notice continues.

“The company will provide new tip-over prevention kits upon request.”