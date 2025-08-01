Danielle Smith calls on feds to diversify economic markets after Trump announces increased tariff on Canada

Danielle Smith is seen meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago before his second inauguration. The premier said she spoke about Alberta energy with the new president. (Danielle Smith)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued a statement on Friday morning responding to the increased tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Canadian goods.

The president announced Thursday that tariffs on non-CUSMA compliant Canadian goods would be increased to 35 per cent.

“We are pleased to see that CUSMA compliant goods remain tariff-free, including the vast majority of goods Alberta sells to the U.S., such as all oil and gas and agricultural products,” Smith wrote.

“That said, it’s also disappointing to see tariffs on other Canadian goods increase to 35 per cent. These tariffs hurt both Canadian and American businesses and workers, and they weaken one of the most important trade and security alliances in the world.”

Smith said she’s recently met with numerous politicians in the U.S. and she hopes the federal government will find a resolution with a positive and diplomatic approach.

She also encouraged the federal government to continue to diversify its economic interests and break down provincial trade barriers.

“The federal government must immediately repeal the Trudeau-era laws that restrict resource development and are holding our economy back, and diversify and grow our export markets. This new Liberal government has yet to do so, and it is costing Canada tens of millions in lost economic activity every single day,” she said.

“I urge the federal government to continue negotiating to resolve these tariff issues and restore a free and fair trade agreement with the United States, while diversifying and strengthening the Canadian economy by unleashing our world-class natural resource sector.”