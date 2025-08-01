Family of missing New Brunswick kayaker says they have recovered his body

Luc Bourgeois is pictured in an undated photo. (Source: Facebook/Chloé Allain)

The family of missing New Brunswick kayaker Luc Bourgeois says they have recovered his body one week after his disappearance.

Bourgeois left the Pointe-du-Chene Wharf in his kayak last Thursday morning but hadn’t been seen since around 1 p.m.

His cousin told CTV Atlantic his kayak and life jacket were found near Caissie-Cape sometime later that day.

Multiple agencies, including the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, the RCMP, the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Tri-County Ground Search and Rescue, were involved in the search.

The RCMP ended its search on Sunday.

Dozens of civilian volunteers, including family and friends, also took part in their own searches on land, on sea and by air.

‘Our hearts are shattered’

Bourgeois’s mother announced his death in a post on Facebook Thursday night.

“We are extremely saddened, but beyond relieved he has been found. Our hearts are shattered in millions of pieces,” Connie Bourgeois said.

“Luc was recovered at sea by his family, who had been diligently searching for him since the time of his disappearance. We brought him home.”

Connie Bourgeois also thanked the community for their “outpouring of love, support, and kindness.”

Luc Bourgeois was 34 years old and leaves behind a seven-year-old son.

