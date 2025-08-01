Kingston, Ont. woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of newborn

Police in Kingston, Ont. say a woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a newborn baby.

An investigation into a suspicious death began July 27 at a home on Albany Drive in Kingston’s west end, police said in a news release.

Thi My Nguyen, 22, was charged on July 29 with improperly interfering with a dead body. She appeared in court the following day for a bail hearing.

On Friday, police announced Nguyen had been charged with second-degree murder.

“Due to the circumstances of the incident under investigation, no prior release was made, as there was no apparent risk to public safety. This remains the case today,” Kingston police said.

Anyone who believes they may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Amanda Smith (613-549-4660 ext. 6292 or asmith@kpf.ca) or Acting Detective Sergeant Joel Fisher (613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or jfisher@kpf.ca) or to contact Crime Stoppers at ontariocrimestoppers.ca or 1-800-222-TIPS.