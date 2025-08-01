Lower tolls and fares on P.E.I.’s Confederation Bridge and ferries starting today

It now costs less for drivers to cross the 12.9-kilometre Confederation Bridge linking Prince Edward Island to Canada's mainland.

CHARLOTTETOWN — It now costs less for drivers to cross the 12.9-kilometre Confederation Bridge linking Prince Edward Island to Canada’s mainland.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced this week the toll for an average vehicle will drop from $50.25 to $20 to cross the bridge.

About one million vehicles a year drive over the crossing, which opened in 1997, connecting the Island to New Brunswick.

The toll is only applied for vehicles leaving P.E.I.

Other federally supported ferry services in Eastern Canada are also seeing their fares reduced by 50 per cent for passengers, vehicles and commercial traffic.

The federal government estimates the toll and fare reductions will cost about $100 million, but Carney predicted the changes would generate increased traffic and lower the cost of living.

The federal Liberals promised to lower the fares during the April election campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.