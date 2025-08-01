Small plane with 3 people on board crashes near Ottawa airport

One person remains trapped in a small airplane that crashed into a wooded area west of the Ottawa International Airport late Thursday afternoon.
The small plane, a Grumman AA-5A aircraft with three people on board, crash-landed just before 6 p.m. along Riverside Drive near Hunt Club Road.
Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio said the plane had struck hydro wires as it went down and came to rest in a tree and was approximately 20 feet in the air when crews arrived.
“The hydro wires that the plane landed in were live, so we do want to thank our partners from Hydro Ottawa. We could not do the extrication until they arrived on scene. They arrived quickly and shut down the power so our firefighters could get to work,” he said at a media conference Thursday night.
Two people taken to hospital
DeFazio said firefighters used a bucket ladder and specialized tools to extricate two people from the plane, while the process of extricating the third person remained ongoing as of around 8:30 p.m.
An Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson at the news conference said one man and one woman were taken to hospital in stable condition. The condition of the third person remains unknown.
Ottawa police closed Riverside Drive between Hunt Club and River roads for several hours for the investigation. The road reopened at around 9:30 p.m.
Tom Kazmirchuk told CTV News Ottawa he was driving down Hunt Club Road at around 5:45 p.m. when he crossed Riverside Drive and saw the plane going down.
“I saw this plane and it was very low, it was very fast and it was really evident to me that it wasn’t going to make it,” he said in a phone interview.
He says he did not see the actual crash, only the moments leading up to it.
The Ottawa International Airport says operations are not affected by the crash.
TSB on scene
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is also on scene.
“The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is deploying a team of investigators following an accident involving a privately registered Grumman AA-5A, that occurred earlier today while landing at the Ottawa International Airport, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the TSB said in a news release.
Spokesperson Nic Defalco said the aircraft was on forced approach to the Ottawa airport and struck power lines.
“Investigators are on site. They’ll be interviewing witnesses and examining the wreckage to see what they can gather tonight,” he said.
DeFazio added that fuel is leaking from the plane, and the Ottawa Fire Services hazardous materials team is working to contain it, with the help of firefighters from the airport.
“We have a line that is charged and active on the fuel spill that is coming from the plane. We applied that foam to the fuel,” he said, adding crews are also in the Rideau River, setting up booms to contain fuel that might be leaking into the water.