Smoke continues to blanket much of Manitoba

Alex Karpa reports on the latest wildfire evacuation order in Manitoba and how residents are worrying about the lives they left behind.

Air quality warnings are in effect throughout Manitoba as wildfire smoke continues to cover much of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says Winnipeg and Flin Flon, in the province’s northwest, are seeing air quality health index ratings over 10.

This comes as the province battles 136 active wildfires, with 19 considered out of control.

Data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows the month of July was the smokiest month on record in Winnipeg with 172 hours of smoke observed in the

city. This is nine hours more than the previous record, which was set back in 1963.

Connie Settee has lung issues and uses a puffer to help her breath at times. She says she’s trying to stay inside as much as possible.

“Today the smoke is getting bad and it’s starting to impact my breathing a little bit,” she said.

Flin Flon A helicopter crew works on a wildfire as another is shown flying by in northern Manitoba during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man. on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool

At the beginning of July, Settee was once again forced to leave her home community of Cross Lake, about 750 kilometres north of Winnipeg in Northern Manitoba. She was briefly able to go home after the first wave of evacuations at the end of May, but threatening fires and unbearable smoke in the community made it difficult for her to stay.

She thought she would be getting away from the smoke in Winnipeg, but that didn’t last long.

“I’m coughing a lot,” she said at her hotel in Winnipeg. “I know the smoke is here again. I can smell it when I walked out. That’s why I came back to the hotel.”

Health Canada says wildfire smoke can cause a variety of symptoms including headaches, a mild cough, and nose, throat, eye and sinus irritation.

More serious, but less common symptoms could include dizziness, shortness of breath, asthma attacks and chest pains.

‘You feel like a prisoner in your own home’: Flin Flon resident

Noelle Drimmie has, for the most part, been stuck inside her home. The smoke is so thick that it is making it hard for her to breathe at times.

“We’re just not enjoying being outside and when we do go out, it’s short-lived,” she said.

Drimmie told CTV News Friday that conditions in the city continue to worsen, and the smoke is, for the most part, blocking out the sun.

Due to the lack of rain, she says the leaves are starting to change colours, and the entire city smells like campfire.

“My husband and I, we both have scratchy throats,” she said. “We have been coughing. Runny noses, things like that. And the air, it smells terrible.”

She says several of her kids outdoor sporting activities have been cancelled – a theme right across the province.

Concerns over the negative health impacts have forced youth sports organizations to cancel or postpone events and practices in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association (WYSA) says it lost a number of tournament games at the end of May and early June and they’re juggling some league games too.

‘Manitobans need to take precautions for their lung health’

Environment and Climate Change Canada says smoky conditions are a health risk to everyone, especially seniors, pregnant women and children. The weather agency says smoke can cause reduced visibility and people are encouraged to limit their time outdoors.

Juliette Mucha, the president and CEO of the Manitoba Lung Association says there are ways you can protect yourself, by tweaking your daily routine.

“Ensuring that you have plenty of water to consume. Make sure that your windows and doors are closed and use your air condition,” she said. “If you don’t have air conditioning, you can go to your local library or shopping mall to give your

lungs a break.”

And if you must be outside, there are precautions you can take.

“Wear that N95 mask,” she said. “Those masks are a lot safer than the surgical or cloth masks.”