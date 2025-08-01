Two youths drown in northwestern Ontario river

An photo of the Wabigoon River near Dryden, Ont., in July 2010. (File photo/Dan K/Flickr)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a drowning that claimed the lives of two children in Dryden, Ont., on Thursday.

Officers responded to a report at 4:10 p.m. on July 31 after two youths were seen entering the Wabigoon River but did not resurface. A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were later recovered from the water by emergency crews.

Emergency response

OPP’s emergency response team, along with the Dryden Fire Service and emergency medical services, attended the scene.

“Both youths were located and recovered from the water by emergency personnel,” OPP said in a news release Friday. “They were transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.”

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, citing respect for the family’s privacy.

“OPP would like to thank members of the public who provided assistance,” said police.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and authorities urge anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.