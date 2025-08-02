Coutts border blockade protester to serve 2-year sentence at home

One of the protesters from the 2022 Coutts border blockade will serve a 2-year sentence at home.

A Coutts border blockade protester will serve a two-year sentence at home after court proceedings wrapped up this week.

Evan Colenutt previously pleaded guilty to a firearms offence and will now begin serving his time, which will include 16 months on house arrest conditions and the final eight months on a curfew.

In January and February 2022, protesters blockaded the Alberta-Montana border crossing at Coutts, demanding the government lift all pandemic-related restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Colenutt was one of at least 15 people charged when RCMP executed search warrants, seizing three firearms, 5,000 rounds of ammunition and body armour.