Man arrested after vehicle crashes through front door of RCMP office in Montreal

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

MONTREAL — A man is under arrest after a vehicle went through the front door of the RCMP headquarters Saturday morning in the Montreal suburb of Westmount, just west of downtown.

No one was injured inside the building and Montreal police said the suspect has mental-health issues and was possibly in crisis. Terrorism is not considered a factor in the case, police said.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 44-year-old man was arrested quickly after the low-speed crash about 8:25 a.m., which police described as “deliberate” and caused considerable damages at the front door.

“We’re not talking about a high-speed collision, but he went slowly into the entrance and broke two windows of the entrance,” Brabant said. Only the front of the vehicle was inside the building.

The suspect was transported to hospital with minor injuries and investigators will meet with him when they are able.

Police said according to preliminary information, the man had approached the building first on foot and allegedly later returned with his vehicle at some point.

Two RCMP officers were inside the building at the time the vehicle entered but were unharmed.

The building is the Quebec divisional headquarters for the federal police force and has been at the location on Dorchester Boulevard since 1920.

The RCMP’s Quebec division referred all questions about the incident to Montreal police.

It is the second incident at an RCMP office this week. On Monday, officers shot a person in the parking lot of the Strathcona detatchment in Sherwood Park, Alta., outside Edmonton after allegedly noting what appeared to be a firearm.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating that shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press