Special air-quality warnings, statements across Canada from Prairies wildfire smoke

FILE - A city view of Toronto on Monday July 14, 2025. Wildfire smoke from the Prairies has prompted special air-quality warnings across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Wildfire smoke from the Prairies has prompted special air-quality statements and warnings across the country Saturday.

Smoke from forest fires is causing reduced visibility and poor air quality that is expected to persist into Sunday for some areas, according to Environment Canada.

The statements span across the country stretching from eastern British Columbia and into western Quebec, varying in severity.

Parts of the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario are under air-quality warnings, where Environment Canada says “extremely high” levels of air pollution are present.

Meanwhile, some areas in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec are under air-quality statements, where poor air quality is expected but at a lower health risk.

Air quality warnings require the air-quality health index rating to be at 10 or higher for at least six consecutive hours, said Serge Besner, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. Meanwhile, special air-quality statements are issued when poor air-quality index ratings are around a seven, but less than 10.

Areas with the poorest air quality were largely contained to the northern parts of Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Besner said, especially in places near Flin Flon, Man., and La Ronge, Sask.

The Northwest Territories also saw some of the worst air quality on Saturday, with Fort Simpson forecast to have an air-quality health index rating above 10.

Winnipeg was the only major Canadian Prairie city under a special air-quality statement for smoke on Saturday, although an online smoke forecast from the Alberta government anticipated air-quality health index levels of over 10 on Sunday in the province’s northwest, including Fort McMurray.

While the poor air-quality statements are expected to continue into Sunday, Besner said he doesn’t think the air quality will worsen more than what was observed on Saturday.

“Most of the smoke is in the higher levels of the atmosphere and because we have a high-pressure system, that smoke is essentially pushed down to the surface,” Besner explained, adding that the air quality might only get worse if the smoke is pushed down quicker than what they are expecting.

Reduced air quality can cause mild eye, nose and throat irritation while more serious but less common symptoms include chest pains and a severe cough, according to the weather agency.

People most at risk from wildfire smoke include infants, children, pregnant people, those above the age of 65 and anyone with an illness or chronic health conditions.

Environment Canada recommends limiting time outdoors and rescheduling any outdoor activities or sports.

Over in the nation’s capital, a special air-quality statement loomed. Though the air-quality index hovered around the “low risk” category, Environment Canada predicted it could reach a seven some time during the day.

The Ontario government forecast the poorest air quality conditions in North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, where expected air-quality health index levels were at seven or “high risk” on Saturday.

While the Greater Toronto Area was mostly spared from special air-quality statements Saturday morning, Environment Canada included the area in its number of statements in the early afternoon.

The Ontario government expected the region could see air-quality indexes of around a five or “moderate risk” on Sunday.

Severe weather statements and air quality warnings skipped over Montreal, where thousands of concertgoers were expected to attend the outdoor Osheaga music festival for its second day of events Saturday.

Outside of air-quality statements, heat warnings across the West were major news as the long weekend began.

In Edmonton where thousands were expected to attend outdoor events like the annual Heritage Festival and a CFL game between the hometown Elks and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, daytime high temperatures of 29 to 34 C were forecast.

Local officials extended an extreme heat response until Monday.

Measures included connecting water stations to over two dozen fire hydrants and having peace officers carry water bottles for distribution to people in need.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 2, 2025.