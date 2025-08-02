‘Stop using immediately’: Health Canada issues recall for baby nests

The Health Canada recall involves BChic and Chicure model baby nests, with the brand name 'eleven'.

Health Canada has issued a recall for BChic and Chicure model baby nests sold under the ‘eleven’ brand by CHIC BABY, warning the products pose a risk of fall, strangulation and entrapment.

The recalled products include a head pillow and were sold in a variety of printed fabrics. Each nest has a tag with the brand name “eleven.” The Chicure model also folds into a portable handbag with a handle.

CHIC BABY reported that 3,007 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between February 2020 and July 2025.

As of July 18, 2025, the company has not received any reports of injuries or incidents related to the use of these products in Canada.

Health Canada is reminding parents and caregivers that the safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back, on a firm, flat surface intended for sleep.

More information is available in the department’s safe sleep guidelines for infants.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled baby nests and to dispose of them safely to ensure they cannot be reused.

For more information, consumers can contact CHIC BABY by email at info@chicbaby.ca or visit the company’s website.

Health Canada also encourages consumers to report any health or safety incidents involving this or other consumer products by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.