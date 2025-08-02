Two men killed in Brantford crash

Two emergency closure signs blocked Phelps Road in Brantford on Aug. 1, 2025. (Source: David Ritchie)

Two men are dead and two other people are injured after a serious two-vehicle crash in Brantford on Friday night.

Brantford Police say officers responded to reports of a collision around 9:30 p.m. on Phelps Road, between Mount Pleasant Road and Cockshutt Road.

Investigators say a sedan and an SUV collided, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

Two male occupants of the sedan, aged 19 and 21, were found without vital signs and were later pronounced dead by paramedics despite lifesaving efforts at the scene.

Two adults in the SUV were extracted from their vehicle and transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and are appealing to the public for any information, including dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jeff Birnie of the at 519-756-0113 ext. 2823 or via email at jbirnie@police.brantford.on.ca.