Vancouver Island photographer granted two-year fellowship to study and protect B.C.’s sea wolves

With his striking portraits, Vancouver Island wildlife photographer Ryan Tidman has made strides in the work to raise awareness of the sea wolf species that litters B.C.’s coastline - and yet he’s only just beginning to scratch the surface.

Last month Tidman was named as the inaugural Audain Wildlife Conservation Fellow, a two-year appointment established by The Royal Canadian Geographical Society, and supported by the Audain Foundation, that will enable research into the at-risk species.

Tidman will split his time between Vancouver Island and the Great Bear Rainforest, the 6.4 million hectares of rugged temperate rain forest on British Columbia’s north and central coast.

“It’s so exciting to be able to commit some serious time to working with these animals,” says the photographer and cinematographer, describing the primary objective for the project as reshaping the public’s perception of the species.

The most popular misconception around the semi-aquatic wolf strain, or wolves in general, for that matter, is that they are aggressive, he says.

“Way back, we revered wolves and respected them and admired them,” he says, noting the origin stories prominent in Western and Indigenous cultures that paint the canine as hero or warrior, like the motherly she-wolf of Romulus and Remus.

“At some point in time, our collective perception of wolves changed negatively, probably due to a transition from hunter-gatherer to agriculture and a desire for humans to dominate nature,” says Tidman.

“Since then, wolves have been given a bad name and reputation.”

Tidman says he hopes to shift the public perception of the creatures to something that represents “strength and wilderness,” and celebrates the “highly intelligent and social” qualities of the species.

Tidman, who will be collaborating with a “pretty great network” of wolf biologists, Indigenous knowledge keepers and wildlife enthusiasts for the project, hopes to manifest that change with the next generation of conservationists via the project’s educational angle. Alongside being published in the award-winning Canadian Geographic magazine, Tidman will create an educational program that will be shared with 28,000 teachers, and will reach 750,000 students per year.

It is a rare opportunity, he says, to be given the funds and the time to impact the next generation of wildlife enthusiasts, especially given the “incredibly competitive” nature of conservation work.

“Since turning freelance years ago, I’ve put lots of effort into countless pitches and projects with very few ever taking off or materializing,” he says.

“It’s a really special moment for me … having the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and the Audain Foundation put their trust in me and believe in the project itself is something I’m deeply honoured and grateful for.”

Initially designed to advance visual arts in the province, the Audain Foundation has expanded in recent years to champion the work of mid-career conservationists working to make an impact through education, research and their own version of storytelling.

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s vice president Rosemary Thompson says Tidman was chosen from a “a large pool” or applicants due to his “remarkable work” with the society and Canadian Geographic, documenting B.C.’s vast coastlines, rainforests, and marine ecosystems.

“We liked his commitment to sea wolves, which is a species that is not well understood,” she says.

“We liked that Ryan wants to work with Indigenous peoples on Vancouver Island to conduct his research. We also know that Ryan is a very talented wildlife photographer and videographer, and we are excited to see what he discovers over the next two years.”

Tidman’s research project, says Thompson, will enable the publication to “tell the most compelling story” about sea wolves “to convince public officials to protect the species in the future.”