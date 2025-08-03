Camper ‘singing his heart out’ triggers search and rescue response in B.C.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue shared this photo, along with a story about a unique call the team responded to.

A solo camper belting out a plaintive tune was mistaken for someone in distress, prompting a full search and rescue response – including police and a drone team, in B.C.’s Okanagan last week.

Volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were in the midst of their weekly training session last Thursday when they were deployed to the Boulderfields, a popular hiking and climbing destination near Kelowna.

“Two concerned hikers called 911 after hearing repeated cries,” a social media post from COSAR said, describing what triggered the operation.

“We responded with a full contingent of members, two RCMP officers, and our drone team. Early responders even heard faint yelling—but couldn’t make out what was being said.”

The team, along with two Mounties, started combing the area on foot while a drone team searched from above.

“Then we found him: a lone camper, singing his heart out to the trees, blissfully unaware that the acoustics of the Boulderfields had turned his tent-side concert into an accidental distress signal,” the post continued.

“He wasn’t in trouble. Unless you count his singing.”

Even though no one was in need of rescuing, the team said they appreciated the people who made the 911 call for trying to help when they thought someone was in need. They also took the opportunity to remind the public that search and rescue services are always free and available to all.