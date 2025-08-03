Health Canada warns of risks associated with unauthorized bodybuilding drugs

Health Canada is warning consumers about serious health risks associated with unauthorized fitness products sold online.

In an advisory published Friday, the department announced seizures of unauthorized injectable peptide drugs, often used for bodybuilding, anti-aging, or enhancing athletic performance. Affected products were sold on the website “Canada Peptide,” the advisory reads.

As of Sunday afternoon, the website was down for maintenance.

According to Health Canada, though injectable peptides are regulated as prescription drugs, the department has not authorized any of the products that were seized or sold on the company’s website.

Using unauthorized injectable peptide drugs can cause infectionallergic reactions and interact with other medications an individual might be taking, the warning notes.

Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs. Image credit: Health Canada Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs. Image credit: Health Canada

Using these products can also carry other risks due to certain ingredients, additives, or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label and may have not been manufactured or stored safely.

The warning asks individuals who have used an unauthorized injectable drug and have concerns to consult a health-care professional.

It also directs individuals to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste via municipal or regional guidelines or to return the product to their local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Health Canada warns that individuals should not buy or use unauthorized drugs, and should only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.

The warning notes individuals can check product labels to confirm it has been authorized for sale by Health Canada by identifying the eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM).

Individuals can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

The full is of unauthorized products named in the advisory is included below: