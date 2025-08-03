LeBlanc says he expects Carney, Trump will speak in the coming days

President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada Dominic LeBlanc speaks at a press conference while Prime Minister Mark Carney listens, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

OTTAWA — Dominic LeBlanc says he expects Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will speak “over the next number of days” as the United States ratchets up pressure in trade talks.

The Canada-U.S. trade minister appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday and spoke about where talks stand between the two countries.

LeBlanc told host Margaret Brennan that while Canada is “disappointed” with Trump’s new 35-per-cent tariffs, he is continuing to work toward a deal that would hopefully strike down trade restrictions between the nations.

LeBlanc was in Washington last week attempting to find common ground with the Trump administration ahead of Friday’s deadline to secure a new deal between the trading partners.

While Mexico was granted a 90-day delay on new duties, Trump on Friday hit Canada with a 35-per-cent tariff on all goods that are not compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Canada also continues to face U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles as well as Trump’s new 50-per-cent tariffs on semi-finished copper products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press