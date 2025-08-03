Man arrested for fatal stabbing in Brantford

An arrest has been made in a fatal Brantford stabbing. People living in the area tell CTV's Hannah Schmidt why they worry for their safety.

A man has been arrested following a fatal early morning stabbing in Brantford.

Officers with the Brantford Police Service were called to the Colborne Street and Clarence Street area on Saturday around 2:50 a.m.

When they arrived, members of Brantford Fire and Brant-Brantford Paramedics were already on site and trying to help a male victim.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died, despite attempts to save his life.

Brantford Police Service downtown incident Aug. 2, 2025 The Brantford Police Service blocked off a portion of the downtown core near Colborne Street for an investigation on Aug. 2, 2025. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

Investigators said the suspect who stabbed the victim had run off after the incident. He was located nearby and arrested at 10:30 a.m.

A 27-year-old Brantford man has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

The suspect is being held for a bail hearing.

Neighbourhood concerns

One of the people who witnessed the stabbing told CTV News he rushed in to try to help.

“There was more blood than I have ever seen in my life,” Kyle Morrison said. “I came over, I put my hands around the wounds to try to hold the blood.”

Morrison said it is not the first incident he’s seen in the area.

“This has been the worst five years of my life, being back in Brantford,” he said.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 22, two people were shot and third person was assaulted during a robbery in the Colborne Street and Alfred Street area.

Months later, in a separate incident on June 4, a man was injured during a shooting outside of an unnamed nightclub on Colborne Street near Clarence Street.

“I live in this area and it’s getting to the point where people are getting desperate and people are getting violent,” Brantford resident Kelsey Guyer told CTV News. “It doesn’t surprise me at all that something like this happened.”

“It’s horrible. The police are overwhelmed. There’s too much stuff going on here for them to deal with,” Morrison said.