Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation issues full evacuation order

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) has issued a full evacuation order due to nearby wildfires.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the community said the evacuation is a precautionary measure and emphasized there is no immediate danger.

Residents with their own transportation are asked to register at the NCN multiplex before travelling to Winnipeg, where they must check in with the Canadian Red Cross at the RBC Convention Centre, located at 375 York Avenue, Winnipeg.

Slips for fuel will be provided at the multiplex.

Those without transportation should proceed to the multiplex as soon as possible.

Community members currently away for the long weekend are asked to contact Bonnie Campbell by text (204-670-2088) or email to report their location. They will also need to register with the Red Cross at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg.

The notice said PR-391 will be closed due to a fire burning about four kilometres away, and access to the community will be restricted.

“Please do not panic, we are not in danger. Our main concern is the highway closure,” the post read.

Questions can be directed to Wayne Spence at 204-679-3704.