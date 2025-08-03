Northern Ont. motorist charged for being on the road less than 24 hours after licence suspended

Ontario Provincial Police impounded the motorcycle shown after a traffic stop in Cochrane, Ont., on July 28, 2025, after a traffic stop investigation revealed that the rider's licence was suspended the day before. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)

A Cochrane resident is facing several charges after being stopped by police twice within 24 hours last weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police reported Sunday.

Initial stop

The first incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, July 27, when officers pulled over a pickup truck on Sixth Avenue in Cochrane. A roadside breath test using a breathalyzer revealed the driver had a warn-range blood alcohol concentration, resulting in an immediate three-day licence suspension.

More violations Monday

The following morning, at about 6:45 a.m., police stopped a motorcycle on Third Avenue after observing it speeding and producing excessive noise. Police confirmed the rider was the same individual from the previous day’s stop.

Penalties and charges

As a result, the 26-year-old motorist was charged with driving while under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, careless driving, driving without plates, driving a motorcycle without a proper rear light, failing to surrender a vehicle permit and producing unnecessary noise.

Additionally, the motorcycle was impounded for seven days at the owner’s expense.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2.

In a social media post related to the incident, OPP Const. Kyler Brouwer urged motorists to “Drive safe.”