Police searching for missing, vulnerable woman near Nictaux, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP shared an undated photo Kerstin Marie Wetter, 32, who was reported missing in Nictaux, N.S., Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP)

RCMP issued a vulnerable missing person alert in Annapolis and Kings counties, N.S., Sunday.

Police are asking for public assistance locating 32-year-old Kerstin Marie Wetter who was last seen Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at a residence near civic 9500 on Hwy. 10 in Nictaux, N.S., said a news release.

The emergency alert was issued Sunday after RCMP updated a missing person report to specify the person was vulnerable.

Wetter is described by police as five-foot-four, 205 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos of flowers on her right shoulder and left hip, roman numerals on her left shoulder and an inscription on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and light blue jeans.

Police ask anyone who sees Wetter to call 911 or local police.

