Protecting homes the priority as Vancouver Island wildfire continues to burn

The Wesley Ridge fire was discovered just after midnight Thursday and is believed to be human caused. (Handout)

Entering day four of the fight against the Wesley Ridge wildfire burning out of control on Vancouver Island, B.C. Wildfire Service says the top priority is protecting homes.

A total of 393 properties, mostly residential, are under an evacuation order and a further 238 are on alert to leave at a moment’s notice.

The latest size estimate for the blaze burning on the north side of Cameron Lake between the communities of Port Alberni and Parksville is 389 hectares. However, BCWS information officer Madison Dahl noted visibility is poor due to heavy smoke and the perimeter map is expected to change as it clears.

Related: Full coverage of B.C.’s 2025 wildfire season

At a news conference Sunday, she said there are currently 142 personnel working on the fire, including 65 firefighters, two fallers and about 75 structure protection specialists. Helping with the effort are seven pieces of heavy equipment and seven helicopters, two with night vision.

Firefighters from surrounding municipal departments are helping protect structures. Dahl said crews are prioritizing protecting “residences, values and critical infrastructure.”

She said that active flame has not reached the neighbourhood of Little Qualicum River Village.

“However, there’s a lot of risk that goes along with wildfire. Wildfires can spot into areas, and so structure protection is necessary, regardless of where the actual flame front is,” she said.

On the firefighting front, heavy equipment is establishing control lines, aircraft are dropping buckets of water to cool down the fire to make conditions safer for ground crews, and BCWS is working on establishing “large-scale water delivery systems.” The south edge of the fire is burning in inaccessible terrain with lots of timber, which will continue to make smoke.

BCWS reminded people to stay off of Cameron Lake, and nearby Horne and Spider lakes so aircraft can collect water.

“We’re urging the public to use common sense. Please keep boats away from areas where tankers and aircraft are operating. If there are aircraft in your area, boaters are required to dock immediately,” Dahl said. “Aircraft require quite a bit of space for approach, filling and departures, and if there is interference, the mission will have to be aborted.”

Douglas Holmes, the Emergency Operations Centre director for the Nanaimo Regional District, thanked residents for a smooth evacuation, saying everyone was out by 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The reception centre in Qualicum Beach remains open 24 hours a day, and there is accommodation for evacuees with nowhere else to stay.

Holmes said people have been asking if they can drop of clothes and food for evacuees, but the reception centre cannot accept donations.

“We do not have space or people to manage and handle donations, so despite the generosity and great intentions of folks, we really ask that you please hold off at this time,” he said.

He reminded evacuees to register online at ess.gov.bc.ca or in-person at the reception centre.