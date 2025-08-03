Two additional bodies found in Bracebridge; suspect remains at large

Bracebridge OPP are asking the public to location 29-year-old Mitchell Gray who is wanted for his connection to a death of a male and arson in Bracebridge on Aug 1, 2025

Bracebridge OPP have found two additional bodies inside a residence on Beatrice Town Line Road in Bracebridge.

On Friday August 1, before 8:00 p.m. police responded to a report of gunfire on Beatrice Town Line Road and upon arrival found one dead body and the house fully engulfed in flames.

A shelter in place was ini

tiated during the response but has since been lifted and police say there is no additional threat to the public.

According to police two more bodies were discovered in the residence that was destroyed by the fire and their identities cannot be confirmed until a post-mortem examination is conducted.

Police are in search for 29-year-old Mitchell Gray of Bracebridge who is wanted for murder.

Police describe him as a white male, approximately 5′8 with light brown hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.