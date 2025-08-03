Vancouver Island wildfire has tripled in size since Friday, evacuation orders expanded

The Regional District of Nanaimo issued another evacuation order for dozens of properties in Little Qualicum River Village Friday night.

Evacuation orders and alerts have been expanded again for hundreds of properties threatened by the Wesley Ridge wildfire on Vancouver Island.

The Regional District of Nanaimo issued an expanded evacuation order Saturday afternoon, covering all of the properties that had been on evacuation alert earlier in the day, as well as a larger swath of land north of Cameron Lake.

The properties affected are located in the Little Qualicum River Village. A list of addresses can be found on the regional district’s website.

Additionally, a new evacuation alert has been issued for properties northeast of the evacuation order area, as well as several rural properties south of Highway 4.

Earlier in the day, Douglas Holmes, director of the regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre, said there were 191 homes on evacuation order and 283 on alert, suggesting that the total number of properties now on evacuation order is more than 400.

The fire advanced rapidly along its northeast corner Friday night, forcing the tactical withdrawal of staff and firefighters from the area, and causing damage to some fire suppression equipment, according to officials.

None of the workers responding to the blaze were injured as it advanced.

The Wesley Ridge fire has grown rapidly since it was discovered on the north shore of Cameron Lake July 31. On Saturday morning, the B.C. Wildfire Service estimated it at 245 hectares in size. By Saturday afternoon, that figure had been revised upwards to 373 hectares.

A total of 76 resources were assigned to the blaze, according to the BCWS. That includes firefighters and structure protection teams, five helicopters, “skimmers and air tankers are required” and heavy equipment.

“We are throwing as many resources at this as we possibly can,” said Christi Howes, fire information officer for the wildfire service’s Coastal Fire Centre, during a news conference Saturday.

Howes noted that crews are battling the blaze around the clock, including with aerial resources operating overnight using night vision.

An incident management team will be assuming command over the firefighting efforts over the weekend, Howes said.

“Fire conditions throughout yesterday proved challenging, requiring extensive aircraft operations to hold critical flanks,” reads the Saturday morning update on the BCWS website.

“In the late afternoon, the fire spread in the northeast corner, toward Little Qualicum River Village (Estates), exhibiting aggressive fire activity and driven by locally gusty winds. Crews, heavy equipment and aviation resources continued their tactical operations overnight. Numerous fire departments from across Vancouver Island are contributing to structure defence task forces focused on urban-interface values protection in the area where needed.”

The regional district said residents and visitors affected by the evacuation orders and alerts can call 250-390-6538 or visit the district’s website for updates.

A reception centre has been set up at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre, located at 747 Jones St.

“Residents are asked to stay out of the area of the fire response to avoid interfering with any aerial apparatus response,” the RDN said. “Please do not go on the lake, operate drones, enter the area on foot or stop on the highway.”