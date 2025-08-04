Exchange students from Japan visit Regina’s QCX, youth participate in mutton busting

A group of exchange students travelling from Yokohama, Japan to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan stopped in Regina to visit the Queen City Ex (QCX). (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News)

A student exchange group from Japan is experiencing Canada for the first time through Regina’s Queen City Ex (QCX).

Travelling from Yokohama to Moose Jaw, the 11 students made a stop in Regina on Sunday during the exhibition’s final day of rides, entertainment and food.

“We were able to take them to host families, take them around the city [of Moose Jaw], bring them here to Regina, experience living with a Canadian family, eating Canadian food and experiencing the culture,” shared Jamie Dupuis, head teacher of Spike and Ai English.

0 of 8 QCX 2025 This year's Queen City Ex (QCX) wrapped up on Aug. 3, after three-days of rides, live entertainment and food. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News) QCX 2025 Regina's 2025 Queen City Ex (QCX). (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News) QCX 2025 This year's Queen City Ex (QCX) wrapped up on Aug. 3, after three-days of rides, live entertainment and food. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News) QCX 2025 This year's Queen City Ex (QCX) wrapped up on Aug. 3, after three-days of rides, live entertainment and food. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News) QCX 2025 This year's Queen City Ex (QCX) wrapped up on Aug. 3, after three-days of rides, live entertainment and food. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News) QCX 2025 This year's Queen City Ex (QCX) wrapped up on Aug. 3, after three-days of rides, live entertainment and food. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News) QCX 2025 This year's Queen City Ex (QCX) wrapped up on Aug. 3, after three-days of rides, live entertainment and food. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News) QCX 2025 From left: Dana Youck, Ella Edwards, Brooke Zanzen, and Mya Sutherland say they enjoyed attending this year's QCX with their friends. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News)

The group of students are taking part in a homestay for 10 days in Moose Jaw – home to the owner of Spike and Ai English Arron Dobrescu.

During their visit in the area, organizers thought bringing the group to the QCX would benefit them to experience the Canadian culture.

“The kids are having a wonderful time. They can’t get enough of the rides and they have enjoyed all the food,” Dupuis said.

Other youth also enjoyed this year’s exhibition, specifically through a mutton busting activity.

QCX 2025 (Sierra D'Souza Butts / CTV News)

“They come out a lot more brave. I find that some of them are leaving the arena crying, but a lot of them leave the arena with a big smile on their face, and it’s wonderful to see it,” shared Abbey Harty of Canadian Western Agribition.

Harty added the friendly competition aims to connect youth to agriculture in a fun environment.

“We’ve actually been able to host the rodeo, the Pile O’Bones Rodeo, that has come to Regina every year that QCX has been on,” she explained.

“Unfortunately, this year we didn’t get the rodeo so Agribition wanted to bring Ag to QCX. We just wanted to have a little bit fun for the kids and then bring in some horsemanship demonstrations that I’m teaching every day as well.”