Missing Nova Scotia woman found dead

Nova Scotia RCMP shared an undated photo Kerstin Marie Wetter, 32, who was reported missing in Nictaux, N.S., Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP)

A woman who RCMP reported missing from Nictaux, N.S., has been found dead.

Ground search and rescue volunteers found 32-year-old Kerstin Marie Wetter in the woods near her last known location at approximately 7:25 a.m. Monday, said an RCMP news release.

Wetter was last seen Saturday at 1:25 p.m., police said in a vulnerable missing person alert Sunday. This came after Wetter was reported missing in an RCMP news release Saturday.

Police remain on the scene to collect information for the ongoing investigation. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is helping determine the cause of death.

