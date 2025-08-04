OPP believe dog found dead south of Ottawa was intentionally killed

Stella the dog went missing from her North Grenville, Ont. home on Aug. 1, 2025. She was found dead the next day. OPP believe her death was caused intentionally. (OPP/X)

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found dead in the North Grenville area, south of Ottawa, on Saturday.

Stella went missing from her home in the Tompkins Road area on Aug. 1. She was found dead the next morning, police said.

“Her death is believed to have been caused intentionally sometime Friday night,” the OPP said in a post on social media. “Grenville OPP wants to hear from any witnesses. If you live in the area, please check doorbell or surveillance video, trail cams, etc.”

The OPP say if you have any information or relevant video, call 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E251032340. If you can help but want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.