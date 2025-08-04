ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa driver who nearly collided with police cruiser had unbuckled baby bassinet in front seat, OPP say

By Ted Raymond

Published

An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photos. (CTV News)

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver who nearly collided with a police cruiser in Ottawa had a baby in a bassinet in the front seat.

According to the OPP the vehicle was pulled over in the Campeau Drive area on Sunday.

“The officer immediately observed an infant in a bassinet, on the front passenger seat, not belted in,” police said in a post on social media.

Earlier in the day, the OPP said another officer saw a four-year-old walking around in the backseat of a moving car.

The fine for having a passenger under the age of 16 not wearing a seatbelt is $240.

“Infants and small children rely on their parents to help them buckle up properly,” police say.