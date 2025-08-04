Passenger hospitalized after tour boat runs aground in West Vancouver

The Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft CCGS Moytel off Spanish Banks in Vancouver's outer harbour, Vancouver, B.C., February 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

At least one passenger was injured after a tour boat run by Harbour Cruises ran aground in West Vancouver Sunday morning.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria confirmed to CTV News it was notified around 11:30 a.m. that the vessel, named the Harbour Princess, hit land east of Point Atkinson.

It sent a hovercraft from the Canadian Coast Guard Station Kitsilano 1, CCG Ship Laredo Sound, and two auxiliary boats to the scene.

The JRCC said the Vancouver Police Department’s boat Larry Young was also dispatched, along with “many civilian boats that answered the mayday.”

One passenger was transported to paramedics via hovercraft, but the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it got a call about “an incident involving a boat” at 11:43 a.m. and sent four ambulances to West Spanish Banks where they met the JRCC.

“One patient was transported to hospital in stable condition,” a BCEHS spokesperson wrote.

The Coast Guard escorted the Harbour Princess back to Coal Harbour under its own power, where it is now docked, the JRCC said.

CTV News has reached out to Harbour Cruises and the Vancouver Police Department for more information and will update this story if a response is received.