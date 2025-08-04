Prime Minister Mark Carney’s B.C. visit expected to continue Monday in Nanaimo area

Prime Minister Mark Carney greets people during the Vancouver Pride Parade in Vancouver, on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

NANAIMO — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to go to Vancouver Island on Monday as his visit to British Columbia continues.

Carney is slated to visit the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges facility near Nanoose Bay, located about 30 kilometres north of Nanaimo.

The prime minister met with B.C. Premier David Eby on Sunday, as well as officials from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

Carney and Eby also discussed U.S. tariffs and a renewed animosity in the long-running softwood lumber dispute, but that was closed to media.

After the meetings, Carney made a surprise appearance at Vancouver’s Pride Parade, marching for about a kilometre along the route beginning outside B.C. Place Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press