Quebec environment ministry fines Northvolt for polluted run-off water

There are concerns among residents about contaminants from Northvolt's South Shore site seeping into the Richelieu River south of Montreal.

Quebec’s Environment Department has fined Northvolt for allegedly releasing wastewater with high levels of aluminum and chromium at its Montérégie region site.

Provincial officials issued the $10,000 penalty in June, saying the wastewater allegedly exceeded legal limits of the metals.

The department says the North American branch of the Swedish battery manufacturer had released the run-off water at its site in December.

The future of the proposed electric vehicle battery plant on the site is up in the air, after its parent company filed for bankruptcy in Sweden.

This is the third time the Quebec ministry has penalized the company.

It previously fined Northvolt for allegedly clearing a marsh without authorization and for allegedly failing to install barriers needed to protect a nearby wetland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 4, 2025.